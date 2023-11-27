Bow Anderson comforts a friend with her new single, ‘Watching Her Heartbreak’

Bow Anderson has released a brand new single, ‘Watching Her Heartbreak’.

Following on from last year’s ’20s’, this summer’s ‘Midnight’, and autumn’s ‘Dear Body’, it sees the Edinburgh-born, London-based songwriter comforting a friend after a break-up.

“My best friend in the whole wide world that I’ve known since I was 4 years old went through a really difficult break-up,” recalls Bow. “She stayed at mine for 3 days straight and I felt so helpless watching her cry all day and night. I tried to tell her with time it would get better but she couldn’t see it. This song is an appreciation to best friends who support each other through thick and thin. Tell your friends how much you love them.”

Check it out below.