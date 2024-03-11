Bow Anderson raises awareness for women’s safety with her new track ’12 Minute Walk’

"Being a woman walking home alone at night can be terrifying,” Bow comments. 

Bow Anderson has released a brand new single, ’12 Minute Walk’.

Following on from ’20s’, ‘Midnight’, ‘Dear Body’, and ‘Watching Her Heartbreak’, it sees the Edinburgh-born, London-based songwriter highlighting the dangers of walking home at night.

“Being a woman walking home alone at night can be terrifying,” Bow comments. “Growing up it was something I just thought was “normal” that you just “got on with.” Being approached or even worse attacked by a stranger was just something you had to prepare for. Always having your wits about you and staying alert. I wrote this song to try and raise awareness. If there’s anyone out there who feels the same. Scared for their life. Who has had the horror stories become their reality. I hope this song (although very heavy) can bring some comfort and bring us together knowing that we’re not alone in this feeling. Stay safe. All my love Bow x.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Courting are the guests for this week's edition of Down With Boring
Music News
Biffy Clyro have announced a series of intimate album shows for October
Music News
Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, Scowl and more are boycotting SXSW 2024
READ MORE