boygenius have announced a new EP, ‘the rest’.

The four-track effort follows on from the trio’s – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – latest album ‘the record’, released earlier this year.

It’ll be released on 13th October, and features the track ‘Black Hole’, with the rest still to be revealed.

Tracklist

Side A

1. Black Hole

2. ****** ** *******

Side B

3. *******

4. *****



Check out their latest video below; the band are currently on tour in the US.