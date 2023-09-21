boygenius have released a new animated video for ‘Cool About It’ (feat. a dog)

boygenius have released a new video for ‘Cool About It’.

It’s a track from the trio’s – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – latest album ‘the record’, released earlier this year. The accompanying clip – the first animated video directed by Lauren Tsai – details the relationship between a dog and a dog toy.

Tsai explains: “‘Cool About It’ is a beautifully melancholic and piercing song that puts words to feelings often unexplained. It is an absolute dream to collaborate with the genius that is boygenius. I made animated videos on Youtube when I was 11 and I cannot imagine something I’d lose my mind over more if I could go back in time and tell myself. I will always be grateful to the band for the many ways their work has affected my life.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the US from 25th September.