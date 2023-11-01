Brad Stank amps up the romantic vibes with his new single, ‘I Belong To You’

Brad Stank has released a new single, ‘I Belong To You’.

It follows on from recent drops ‘Flicker On!’ and ‘Long Distance’, which arrived earlier this year alongside news of his signing to Sunday Best, and his 2018 debut album ‘Eternal Slowdown’. His new album, ‘In The Midst Of You’ will arrive on 26th January.

Brad describes the track as, “A short but sweet song influenced heavily by the Love Unlimited band. Rhythmically kinda awkward and drunken, expressing how it can feel sometimes to be vulnerable to somebody.”

He adds, “The title is pretty Gospel-esque but lyrically quite romantic, towing that line again. Lydia Kitto on the gorgeous backing vocals. Really doubling down on the romantic vibes here, and one of my favourite songs on the record.”

