Bree Runway has shared her “loud, spiky, destructive reintroduction to the world” – check out new single ‘Just Like That’

Bree Runway has released a new single, ‘Just Like That’.

The single follows the recent news that she’s parted ways with her label, EMI Records. Announcing the news on social media, she explained she thought it was “important I share with you why I’ve been so uncharacteristically silent recently.” She then went on to reveal she’s “now independent” and feels “it’s the absolute best thing for my career right now.”

Talking about the new single, Bree says: “The beautiful thing about this loud, spiky, destructive reintroduction to the world is that it’s not only a PSA that I’m back and I’m here to stay, but a reminder to myself that no matter how far I fall behind the fierce, confident, version of myself from the inevitable ways of life and this industry, I have the power to piece myself back to together “just like that”.

“The process wasn’t as easy as I made it look, but I’m so proud of the groundwork I’ve done to create this newly, levelled up Bree Runway, who will be pressing nothing but gas now that we’re back. Like I said in verse 2 “indie but imma still do it majorly” and imma do it till the wheels fall the fuck off, we’re motherfucking BACK!”

Check it out below.