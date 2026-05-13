Brian Fallon
has returned with his first original solo music in more than five years, sharing two new tracks: ‘Not Bad For New Jersey’
and ‘Better Before’.
Produced by longtime collaborator Butch Walker
, the songs find the Gaslight Anthem
frontperson leaning back into the collision of power-pop energy and heartland rock that’s defined much of his songwriting career.
‘Better Before’, co-written with Donovan Woods
, explores the collapse of a relationship, while ‘Not Bad For New Jersey’ acts as a scrappy tribute to Fallon’s home state and the resilience it gave him.
“‘Not Bad for New Jersey’ is my way of celebrating what I do and where I’m from,” Fallon says. “I wrote that song looking back on my life the way you do after almost ending up in a crash – like, ‘How did I make it through that?’ I really could’ve busted myself open somewhere along the way, but somehow I’m still here, and I’m still in one piece.”
To celebrate the new music, Fallon and backing band The Painkillers will play a run of intimate US shows next month, kicking off at The Stone Pony
in Asbury Park on 14th June before dates in Nashville, West Hollywood and Chicago.
He’ll also join Bruce Springsteen
, Rosanne Cash and Kenny Chesney at Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us – Celebrating 250 Years of American Music on 4th June in New Jersey.