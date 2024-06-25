Bright Eyes have announced a new album ‘Five Dice, All Threes’

Bright Eyes have announced their 10th studio album, ‘Five Dice, All Threes’, set for release on 20th September via Dead Oceans.

The album features guest performances from long-time friends Cat Power, The National’s Matt Berninger, and The So So Glos’ Alex Orange Drink.

Alongside the album announcement, Bright Eyes have released the first track, ‘Bells and Whistles’. The song’s lyrics reference Banksy, Princess Diana, the Mets, Silverlake stalwart bar Edendale, music biz pitfalls, and Kevin Costner’s greatest film. The lighthearted video, directed by Josh Boone, was filmed in Omaha, Nebraska and features a magical photobooth, a bar fight, and a performance.

Conor Oberst reflected on the track, saying, “This is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny. And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.”

‘Five Dice, All Threes’ was self-produced and recorded at Mike and Conor’s studio, ARC, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bright Eyes have also announced a slew of tour dates for the United States and Europe, including headline slots at Riot Fest and BFF Festival.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

10 Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

11 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

12 Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

13 Ha Concerts, Ghent, Belgium

14 Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany

15 Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany

16 Rolling Stone Beach, Weissenhauser Strand, Germany

18 Fållan, Stockholm, Sweden

19 Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway