Brigitte Calls Me Baby unveil new single ‘Pink Palace’ ahead of debut album

Chicago-based quintet Brigitte Calls Me Baby have unveiled their new single ‘Pink Palace’, taken from their forthcoming debut album ‘The Future Is Our Way Out’.

Set for release on 2nd August via ATO Records, the album follows the band’s previous single ‘Impressively Average’, which reached the Top 10 at Triple A radio in the US. ‘Pink Palace’ showcases the band’s blend of mid-century pop romanticism and early-2000s indie rock energy, centred around frontman Wes Leavins’ vocals.

Leavins explained the inspiration behind ‘Pink Palace’, saying, “When I was growing up, my grandma had a book from the ’70s that went into all these different Hollywood scandals, and there was a part about Jayne Mansfield that stuck with me. I remember there was a photo of her that was quite pornographic, and when you turned the page there was another photo of her dead body after the car wreck. It was so striking and really left an impression on me, to the point where I’d get the chills anytime I even glanced at that book on the shelf.”

The band’s name references Leavins’ teenage pen-pal correspondence with French actress Brigitte Bardot. Formed in Chicago after Leavins moved from Texas, the group comprises bassist Devin Wessels, drummer Jeremy Benshish, and guitarists David Rzeszutko and Jack Fluegel.