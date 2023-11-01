Brigitte Calls Me Baby have shared a new cut from their upcoming debut EP – check out ‘Eddie My Love’

The band's debut EP is due this week.
Photo Credit: Scarlet Page

Brigitte Calls Me Baby have shared a new cut from their upcoming debut EP.

‘Eddie My Love’ is the latest cut from ‘This House Is Made of Corners’, which is set for release on Friday, 3rd November via ATO Records.

“‘Eddie My Love” paved the way for all the songs that would come after it,” says lead singer Wes Leavins, who first penned the track as a ballad. “It felt so vulnerable from the jump, and made me realise that there’s no point in being anything but vulnerable in what we do.”

Check it out below, and catch the Chicago band live with The Last Dinner Party at a couple of their upcoming US shows.

