Briston Maroney has released a new single, ‘I Told You So’

Briston Maroney has released a new single titled ‘I Told You So’.

Produced by Andrew Sarlo, known for his work with Big Thief, Bon Iver, and Weyes Blood, an official music video, shot and edited by Natalie Hewitt, accompanies the single and can be viewed below.

Discussing ‘I Told You So’, Maroney shares his inspiration: “It’s such a beautiful thing to learn about the life someone you love had before you. This is a song about the beauty of that experience and what it’s like to fall even more in love once you know someone’s story!!”.

The release of ‘I Told You So’ coincides with the start of Maroney’s 2024 North American headline tour, which begins tonight (January 25) in Raleigh, NC. It’s in support his sophomore album, ‘Ultrapure’. The dates read:

January

25 – The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

26 – 930 Club, Washington DC

27 – 930 Club, Washington DC

29 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

30 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

31 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

February

2 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

3 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

5 – Club Soda, Montreal, QC

6 – The Phoenix, Toronto, ON

8 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

9 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

10 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

12 – Turner Hall, Milwaukee, WI

13 – Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

15 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

16 – The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

17 – The Mill & Mine, Knoxville, TN

29 – Georgia Theatre, Athens, GA

March

1 – The Masquerade (Heaven), Atlanta, GA

2 – Iron City, Birmingham, AL

4 – House of Blues, Dallas, TX

5 – White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

6 – Emo’s, Austin, TX

8 – The Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO

9 – The Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO

11 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

12 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

14 – The Fonda, Los Angeles, CA

15 – The Fonda, Los Angeles, CA

16 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

18 – Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

19 – Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

20 – Commodore, Vancouver, BC

21 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

23 – Treefort Music Fest, Boise, ID

April

21 – High Water Festival, North Charleston, SC