The winner for the BRITs Rising Star Award has been unveiled…

The winner has been announced for the BRITs Rising Star Award.

The Last Dinner Party take home this year’s gong, which tips a new act for the year ahead, with Sekou and Caity Baser the other two acts on the shortlist.

The band comment: “We are so proud beyond measure to have won the BRITs Rising Star. It’s an honour to achieve something so iconic so early on in our career and we can only hope to keep making music that connects with all the incredible people who have listened to and supported us so far. Thank you!”

The Rising Star Award was introduced in 2008 with the first recipient being Adele; other winners include Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, Sam Fender and more recently, FLO.