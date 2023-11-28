The three shortlisted acts for the BRITs Rising Star Award have been unveiled…

The shortlist has been announced for the BRITs Rising Star Award.

The three acts in the running are The Last Dinner Party (pictured), Sekou and Caity Baser, with the winner set to be revealed on Thursday 7th December.

The Last Dinner Party comment: “We’re so honoured and thrilled to be nominated for the Rising Star award! It’s very overwhelming and exciting to be up for something as prestigious as a BRIT at this stage in our career and we’re so grateful. We’ve had an amazing year and can’t wait for all that’s to come!”

Caity Baser says: “When I heard that I’ve been nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award this year, I literally screamed for 5 minutes and chucked everything around my room!! I used to watch the awards on TV every year when I was a kid but had no idea how a kid from an estate in Southampton would ever get there. Now to be shortlisted for the Rising Star award for next year…me! Little old me… All I have to say is I am so happy and thank you so much. It’s really a dream come true!”

And Sekou explains: “Being nominated for BRITs Rising Star is absolutely crazy. I grew up in a small town and watched the BRITs every single year. The performances were always amazing – Adele, Amy, Sam Smith, Beyoncé. I remember being 10 years old when Adele sang ‘Someone Like You’ for the first time and being like… YES that’s gonna be me one day. Don’t even get me started on Beyoncé. I’m so grateful to be considered for this. For me, this feels like God telling me to continue to work harder and keep pushing. Thank you BRITsssssss!!!!”

The Rising Star Award was introduced in 2008 with the first recipient being Adele; other winners include Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, Sam Fender and most recently, FLO.