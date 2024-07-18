BRITs Week 2024 raises £430,000 for War Child

BRITs Week 2024 for War Child has raised £430,000 from its series of 13 intimate shows held across the country in February and March. The funds will support War Child’s crucial work assisting children affected by conflict across the globe.

This year’s fundraising efforts have brought the total amount raised for War Child by BRITs Week to over £7,430,000 since the event’s inception in 2009. The concerts featured a stellar lineup of artists, including Cian Ducrot, You Me At Six, Keane, Ash, Baby Queen, Aitch, Pendulum, AURORA, Gabriels, Sleaford Mods, CMAT, Venbee, and The Last Dinner Party, each supported by emerging acts.

Clare Sanders-Wright, Live Music Lead at War Child, expressed gratitude for the event’s success: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all our partners, the artists, and everyone who bought a ticket to BRITs Week 2024. War Child’s work is needed now more than ever, and the money raised will significantly impact the lives of thousands of children. Every day, our local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support. We also respond rapidly to emergency crises, delivering immediate and critical care impartially to those who need us most, when they need us most. Thank you once again for helping us to continue our vital work.”

The funds raised will enable War Child to continue providing essential services to children in conflict zones, including safe spaces for play and learning, psychological support, and rapid response to emergency crises.