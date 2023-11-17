Brittany Howard has shared a dystopian new single from her upcoming solo album – check out ‘Red Flags’

Brittany Howard has shared a new single, ‘Red Flags’.

It’s a cut from her new solo album ‘What Now’, which will be released on 2nd February 2024 and followed by a July UK tour with Hozier.

Brittany says of the track: “In my past relationships, I’ve had a tendency to see red flags as part of some parade just for me—something for me to run right through without paying any attention.

“To me ‘Red Flags’ sounds very dystopian, which makes sense for a song that feels like end-of-times as far as me emotionally maturing. It’s like a big tower fell and now I have to create something new.”

Check it out below.