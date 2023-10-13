Brittany Howard has shared the first single from her new solo album.

‘What Now’ – the title-track from the record, release date tbc – was written and produced by Brittany with co-production from Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, SZA).

“‘What Now’ is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs,” she says. “It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”

