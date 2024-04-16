Brògeal unleash new single ‘Witchy Emerald Eyes’, announce biggest tour yet

Scottish outfit Brògeal have unveiled their brand new single ‘Witchy Emerald Eyes’, the third track to be lifted from their forthcoming EP.

Following on from the success of ‘Girl From NYC’ and ‘Fly Away’, the band are also gearing up for their biggest year to date.

Fresh from a support tour with kindred spirits The Mary Wallopers, which included a sold-out show at King Tut’s in Glasgow, Brogeal have a jam-packed schedule ahead of them. This month will see them embark on a tour of Ireland, before they take to the stages of The Great Escape, TRNSMT and the bill for The Wolfe Tones farewell show in Finsbury Park this summer. They’ll round off the year with their biggest headline tour to date this September.

The past year has seen Brògeal establish themselves as one of the hottest live bands in the UK. They kicked things off with their own club night in Falkirk, which snowballed into a major event attracting bands from all over Scotland. They eventually relocated to Glasgow and have a now-legendary residency at McChuills.

Brògeal’s upcoming live dates read:

April

26 Waterford, Luca Record Shop

27 Cork, Crane Lane Theatre

28 Dublin, Workmans Cellar

30 Belfast, Ulster Sports Club

May

2 Limerick, Dolan’s

3 Lahinch, Kenny’s Bar

4 Galway, Roisin Dubh

5 Kilkee, Greyhound Bar

16 Brighton, The Great Escape (festival)

July

5 London, Finsbury Park (with The Wolfe Tones)

13 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival (festival)

September

6 Glasgow, St Luke’s

7 Edinburgh, Cabaret Voltaire

8 Newcastle, The Cluny

11 Leeds, Oporto

13 Nottingham, Bodega Social Club

14 Sheffield, Foundry

16 Norwich, Voodoo-Daddy’s

17 Southampton, The Joiners

18 London, The Dome

19 Brighton, Prince Albert

21 Bristol, Rough Trade

24 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

25 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s

October

4 Liverpool, District