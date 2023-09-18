Brutus are celebrating one year of ‘Unison Life’ with new single, ‘Love Won’t Hide The Ugliness’

Brutus have released a new single, ‘Love Won’t Hide The Ugliness’.

It’s a track recorded during sessions for their latest album ‘Unison Life’, released a year ago, and will be available on 7″.

Vocalist / drummer Stefanie comments: “We are very happy we can release this now, after such a crazy year on the road. “Love Won’t Hide The Ugliness” has always been one of my favourite songs when we were writing the album. The is about how love can cloud judgment and make it difficult to remain impartial. It can cause people to blindly follow others and lose their own sense of beauty. In the worst case, it can lead to self-destruction and damage relationships.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the UK this December.