Bull have announced their second album with a new single inspired by looking out the window

Bull have announced their second album, ‘Engines Of Honey’.

The full-length – which follows debut ‘Discover Effortless Living’ – will be released on 1st March, and is teased by new single ‘Red Rooves’, written about the view from guitarist Tom Beer‘s Scarborough window.

“I wrote it on a really broken electric guitar I have which only had a couple of strings,” he explains. “I recorded the riff and then started mumbling over the top. I thought the chords made me think of a sort of mystical awe type of feeling. The words are literally about looking out of my window, seeing the ‘red rooves’ the sun, the sea. While recording we were really trying to sound like the go-go’s ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ or something, looking for sparkly pop production, so this is our attempt at that while hoping to keep the original mystic awe feeling.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live on tour throughout March.

