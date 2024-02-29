Bully has released a one-off single, piano ballad ‘Atom Bomb’

Bully has released a new single, ‘Atom Bomb’.

The standalone track follows the release of Alicia Bognanno‘s latest album ‘Lucky For You’, which arrived last June via Sub Pop. She’ll be back in the UK for a full-band show at London’s Electric Ballroom on 14th November.

She explains: “The song was originally recorded with a drum machine and electric guitar; it was also quite a bit faster. When I played the demo for JT Daly (producer), he had the idea of moving it to the piano. I remember saying out loud, ‘Can you believe I’m trusting anybody like this?’ We both started laughing because starting off as someone who used to record, mix, and produce their own records to avoid the vulnerability that comes with working out creative ideas in the company of others, it was a huge step for me. That was our first real bonding moment, acknowledging that we were mutually up for trying new things and seeing each other’s ideas through before one of us shut it down.”

Check it out below.