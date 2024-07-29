Burna Boy announces surprise new album dropping tomorrow

Burna Boy has announced the surprise release of his eighth studio album, set to drop on 30th July.

The Nigerian Afropop star, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, made the unexpected announcement via his X/Twitter account on 29th July. In a brief message, he simply stated: “Album dropping 12am”.

This news comes just days after Burna Boy celebrated the fifth anniversary of his breakthrough fourth album, 2019’s ‘African Giant’. The forthcoming release will serve as the follow-up to ‘I Told Them’, which was released in August last year.

Album dropping 12am. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 29, 2024

Details about the new album remain scarce, with no title or tracklist currently available.

Since his last release, Burna Boy has achieved several notable milestones. He became the first male African artist to perform on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival this year. Additionally, he joined Coldplay during their headline set to perform an unreleased collaboration with Little Simz, tentatively titled ‘We Pray’. This track is expected to feature on Coldplay’s upcoming tenth album ‘Moon Music’, scheduled for release in October.

The announcement comes amidst recent media attention surrounding Burna Boy, including a video of him falling during a performance at London’s KOKO and allegations from an OnlyFans model regarding an unpaid debt. Burna Boy has not publicly addressed these claims.