Bury Tomorrow have announced a trio of headline shows for November

Bury Tomorrow have announced a new UK tour.

The dates follow their recent January shows, and a huge London gig alongside While She Sleeps at Alexandra Palace, London.

Speaking of the tour, the band say: “After the success of our sold out tour this January in support of our latest album ‘The Seventh Sun’, we are very excited to be able to announce three more special shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London this November. These shows will be the biggest production we have ever done, and we can’t wait to share these special occasions with you all! Thank you as always for your unwavering support.”

The details are:

NOVEMBER

22: GLASGOW Barrowlands Ballroom

23: MANCHESTER Academy

24: LONDON Roundhouse

Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 2nd February.