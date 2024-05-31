Bury Tomorrow are stepping into a different era with their brutal new single ‘Villain Arc’

Bury Tomorrow have released a new single, ‘Villain Arc’.

“Villain Arc is a next step into a different era of the band,” shares vocalist Dani Winter-Bates. “Capitalising the on the visceral aspects of The Seventh Sun, this track was written to highlight the brutal elements of the band. The lyrics and in parallel the composition tell a story, that all of us have a dark side that needs to surface at points to grow, it also delves into the struggle we all face containing different parts of ourselves with the masks that we may wear over time.”

“Whilst Bury Tomorrow will always have melodic aspects, it’s important to us to highlight our intent to remain a heavy band and we feel this track does that perfectly,” he continues. “The video tells a story of inner torment manifested in ‘normal’ environments and the real life struggle we all face mentally battling with our own subconscious.”

Check it out below.

The band recently announced a new tour to follow their January shows, and huge London gig alongside While She Sleeps at Alexandra Palace, London.

Speaking of the tour, the band say: “After the success of our sold out tour this January in support of our latest album ‘The Seventh Sun’, we are very excited to be able to announce three more special shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London this November. These shows will be the biggest production we have ever done, and we can’t wait to share these special occasions with you all! Thank you as always for your unwavering support.”

The details are:

NOVEMBER

22: GLASGOW Barrowlands Ballroom

23: MANCHESTER Academy

24: LONDON Roundhouse