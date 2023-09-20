Bury Tomorrow have announced a new UK tour for January

Bury Tomorrow have announced a new UK tour.

The five shows will take place in January, with the announcement coming ahead of this weekend’s huge London show alongside While She Sleeps at Alexandra Palace, London.

Speaking of the live run, the band say, “We are stoked to announce our first headline tour in the UK in support of our latest album, ‘The Seventh Sun’. We have taken our new album all over the world in 2023 and cannot wait to bring it bigger, louder and more expansive than ever in Jan/Feb 2024 as we kick off the new year.

“We will be bringing Metalcore giants ‘We Came As Romans’ and groundbreaking upstarts ‘Kingdom of Giants’ to support, and we could not be more excited to bring this show to you. Playing in venues we’ve not visited in years and cities we’ve longed to get back to, you do not want to miss out. Come join us on our next chapter.”

The details are:

JANUARY

17 NEWCASTLE The Boiler Shop

18 LEEDS Stylus

19 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

20 BRISTOL Marble Factory

21 BOURNEMOUTH The Old Fire Station

Tickets on general sale from 27th September at 10am.