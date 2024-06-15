Busted are in the studio with former Bring Me The Horizon star Jordan Fish: “We’re all open-minded”

Busted played Download Festival on Friday and, in news that will surprise no-one, they absolutely smashed it. The Avalanche tent was full ages before the band took to the stage, with the surrounding field quickly filling up as well, despite a clash with Apex stage headliners Queens Of The Stone Age.

Speaking to Dork a few hours beforehand, Matt Willis reveals the band were “nervously excited” about the gig. “I get nervous when I do something different” he admits. Download doesn’t exactly have long-standing history with pop-punk either. Green Day, Blink-182, Paramore and many other titans of the scene have never played the typically-metal leaning festival, so Busted’s appearance is very much a wildcard. “Fuck it, why not,” is apparently how Matt reasons their decision to play.

Photo credit: Frances Beach

Charlie Simpson said they had been vindicated by their decision to accept the booking by the sheer amount of buzz that’s been building in the months leading up to the event. “It would be a very different story if we were doing this 20 years ago,” he adds with a grin.

Following their reunion in 2016, Busted released the synth-pop album ‘Night Driver’ followed by 2019’s ‘Half Way There’, which was a more nostalgic and reflective pop-punk record. In 2023, the trio celebrated their 20th anniversary with the collaborative ‘Greatest Hits 2.0’ album and an accompanying arena tour.

However Busted aren’t thinking about their enduring legacy just yet. “I only care about the next thing,” says Matt. “I just want to make cool music.”

“That stuff’s not really up to you to say,” adds James Bourne. “You have to make the choices you want to make, and let other people make their own minds up about it.”

Photo credit: Frances Beach

Busted are currently at the very start of one of their busiest summers ever, with 21 different festivals and gigs coming up in the next few weeks. “I’m looking forward to getting into the studio and writing music though,” Charlie adds, with the band currently halfway through the creation of album 5.

And the vibe? “It’s all over the place at the moment,” says Matt before confirming they are working with former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish. Since leaving the band, he’s worked with the ferocious punk of House Of Protection and Poppy’s heaviest single yet, ‘New Way Out’.

“He has brought something special to us, but we’re all open-minded,” continues Matt. “It’s not necessarily what you might assume would come from that collaboration. We’re really open to anything. Right now, we’re exploring and finding out what gets us fucking excited,” he adds. “That’s what’s driving us forward now. “