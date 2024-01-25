Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have announced their second album, ‘Skinwalker’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have announced the release of their second album ‘Skinwalker’, set to drop on 12th April via Communion Records.

‘Skinwalker’ was recorded at frontman Tom Rees’s Rat Trap studio, where he has previously produced tracks for emerging talents such as Panic Shack, Do Nothing, and The Bug Club. The album, succeeding their Welsh Music Prize-nominated debut ‘Backhand Deals’, presents what is described as “a heavier and more disquieting sound” than their previous work.

The album’s darker aesthetic draws inspiration from found-footage horror and the Navajo concept of the Skinwalker, a malevolent shapeshifter. Each track is designed to take listeners through descending floors of Rees’s mind, culminating with the Skinwalker at the final floor, symbolizing his inner fears, self-sabotage, hatred, and self-doubt.

The band’s new single ‘National Rust’ carries the fast-paced energy and subtle ’70s references characteristic of their earlier releases. Rees describes the single as his attempt to consolidate his obsessions with Sly and the Family Stone and David Bowie’s album ‘Low’. He says, “‘National Rust’ was the first song that really paved the way for the new album, it broke a lot of the sonic boundaries that I was writing within when starting the second album, ‘I AM NOT AFRAID OF PLAYING FUNKY GUITAR!’, I exclaimed, mu-tron in hand.”

“Lyrically, it made a statement that informed my songwriting moving forward as well, being a flagrant rejection of my previous political song writing, and an admission of alienation amongst a plethora of information. ‘National Rust’ acts as a bridge between my younger, more political perspective, and my more recent, more apathetic one.”

The band will embark on a 16-date UK tour in March 2024, where they will continue to debut new material.

The full datesread:

FEBRUARY 2024

24 – Swansea, Swansea Arena House Party

MARCH 2024

01 – Oxford, Jericho Tavern

03 – Exeter, The Cavern

04 – Falmouth, Cornish Bank

06 – Norwich, Voodoo Daddy’s

07 – Chelmsford, Hot Box

08 – Ipswich, The Smokehouse

10 – Tunbridge Wells, Forum

12 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

13 – St Albans, The Horn

14 – Ramsgate, Music Hall

16 – Peterborough, Met Lounge

17 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

18 – Hull, Adelphi Club

20 – Stockton, Ku Bar

21 – Sunderland, Independent

22 – Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

24 – Grimsby, Docks Academy

25 – York, The Fulford Arms

26 – Clitheroe, The Swan & Royal

27 – Frome, The Tree House

APRIL

02 – Rotterdam, Netherlands, V11

03 – Paris, France, L’International

04 – Hasselt, Belgium, Café Café