Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard are back with their new single ‘Therapy’, and a tour for 2024

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new single, ‘Therapy’.

The track follows on from their recent-ish drop ‘Chew’, plus their 2022 debut album ‘Backhand Deals’, and arrives alongside news of a tour for early next year.

Frontman and producer Tom Rees says: “Not surprisingly I wrote Therapy after I had my head squeezed like a giant cyst and years and years of backlogged pus just started oozing out (“my father” this and “my mother” that). I was so impressed by how great I felt that I became a massive nuisance to everyone around me telling them they need to go to therapy – big “a person you kind of know telling you that you NEED to watch Breaking Bad” vibes – so this song was really an extension of that. More than anything it was a fun opportunity to be creative with imagery around feeling frustrated, and the freedom that came from getting the help to understand why.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER 2023

04 – Brighton, Mutations Festival

07 – London, Omeara

FEBRUARY 2024

24 Swansea, Swansea Arena House Party

MARCH 2024

01 – Oxford, Jericho Tavern

03 – Exeter, The Cavern

04 – Falmouth, Cornish Bank

07 – Chelmsford, Hot Box

08 – Ipswich, The Smokehouse

10 – Tunbridge Wells, Forum

12 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

13 – St Albans, The Horn

14 – Ramsgate, Music Hall

16 – Peterborough, Met Lounge

17 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

18 – Hull, Adelphi Club

20 – Stockton, Ku Bar

21 – Sunderland, Independent

25 – York, The Fulford Arms

26 – Clitheroe, The Swan & Royal