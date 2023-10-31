Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard are back with their new single ‘Therapy’, and a tour for 2024

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new single, ‘Therapy’.
The track follows on from their recent-ish drop ‘Chew’, plus their 2022 debut album ‘Backhand Deals’, and arrives alongside news of a tour for early next year.
Frontman and producer Tom Rees says: “Not surprisingly I wrote Therapy after I had my head squeezed like a giant cyst and years and years of backlogged pus just started oozing out (“my father” this and “my mother” that). I was so impressed by how great I felt that I became a massive nuisance to everyone around me telling them they need to go to therapy – big “a person you kind of know telling you that you NEED to watch Breaking Bad” vibes – so this song was really an extension of that. More than anything it was a fun opportunity to be creative with imagery around feeling frustrated, and the freedom that came from getting the help to understand why.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
NOVEMBER 2023
04 – Brighton, Mutations Festival
07 – London, Omeara
FEBRUARY 2024
24 Swansea, Swansea Arena House Party
MARCH 2024
01 – Oxford, Jericho Tavern
03 – Exeter, The Cavern
04 – Falmouth, Cornish Bank
07 – Chelmsford, Hot Box
08 – Ipswich, The Smokehouse
10 – Tunbridge Wells, Forum
12 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms
13 – St Albans, The Horn
14 – Ramsgate, Music Hall
16 – Peterborough, Met Lounge
17 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
18 – Hull, Adelphi Club
20 – Stockton, Ku Bar
21 – Sunderland, Independent
25 – York, The Fulford Arms
26 – Clitheroe, The Swan & Royal