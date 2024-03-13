Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have shared a new single about just wanting to go home to bed, ‘In My Egg’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new single, ‘In My Egg’.

It’s a cut from their recently-announced second album ‘Skinwalker’, set to drop on 12th April via Communion Records. Recorded at frontman Tom Rees‘ Rat Trap studio, it follows on from their Welsh Music Prize-nominated debut ‘Backhand Deals’.

Speaking on the single, Tom says, “I foolishly went to a cottage for five days in May last year with my dog Norma to write, thinking that I would participate in some kind of cerebral orgy that would gift me ’ten hot bangers’, but instead I just managed to secure myself a place in a customised hell that had all the facets of a waking nightmare crossed with the paranoia I experienced after taking the worlds smallest hit on my friend’s Super Mario bong that one time.

“I wrote about fifteen horrible songs that made no sense and all sounded like weird Take That B-Sides, and after taking some advice from Norma (she told me to get my shit together), I decided to write a song about how I just wanted to go home and go to bed.

“I’m not made for trips away, at least by myself, I don’t have the mental fortitude. I thought I was strong, but I’m totally not, and that’s okay I suppose. That’s what In My Egg is about, realising you’re not strong enough, but being chill with it.”

Check it out below.