C Turtle have released a new single, ‘Have You Ever Heard A Turtle Sing?’.

Recording onto a twenty-four-track reel-to-reel machine at Abbey Road Studios, the four-piece – which started as the solo project of Cole Flynn Quirke – have dropped the track ahead of a couple of live shows.

The band will perform at London’s Windmill Brixton on 10th November, and London’s Shacklewell Arms (Bad Vibrations All Dayer) on 18th November.

Check out the new single below.