C Turtle have announced their debut album with Beck-influenced teaser single ‘Shake It Down’

C Turtle have announced their debut album.

The news arrives alongside teaser single ‘Shake It Down’, following on from the recently-released ‘Have You Ever Heard A Turtle Sing?’, with the full record due on 8th March.

The four-piece – which started as the solo project of Cole Flynn Quirke – also have a London show coming up at Corsica Studios, on 14th March.

Cole says of the track: “A big influence to C Turtle is early Beck. Albums like Stereopathic Soulmanure and Mellow Gold which use genre bending to merge hip-hop notions with indie rock have always been really interesting to me so I wanted to try and structure something in a similar way.

“My first band Honey Creeper did this sort of thing all the time but we rarely could get our live sound to match the recordings but with Shake it Down I think we’ve achieved this. So I see it as kind of a rap song!

“The lyrics I wrote for it were actually intended for a separate project but when we tried them out on this they worked perfectly. We got Mimiko to sing this one because she pulls off the rapping better than I could.”

Check out the new single below.