Cage The Elephant have released “a party song which might not be a party song at all”, new single ‘Good Time’

Cage The Elephant have released a new single, ‘Good Time’.

It’s the latest from the band’s recently-announced sixth studio album. ‘Neon Pill’ will be released on 17th May, and has already been teased by new single ‘Out Loud’.

Matthew Shultz says of the new song: “‘Good Time’ was one of those rare tracks that captivated me almost instantaneously. The instrumentation hit so hard, with an energy that was so commanding, that it was almost as if I couldn’t have kept myself from writing something to it if I had wanted to. Very different from anything we had ever written before, and somehow it still felt relatively familiar in contrast to our prior works. It felt like visually the music was some strange monstrous alien creature thunderously marching and stumbling down a crowded street in the middle of a parade on a sweltering hot summer day or something weird like that. I wanted the vocals to dance around and play with that energy. To be potent and at the same time intuitive or a seemingly random mumbling. As though they were a frantically ranted broken confessional piece. To illustrate as best as possible, psychosis and the entanglement of the inner dialog that constantly circulates when in that state. At the same time, in a playful way, sarcastically proclaiming that it was all just a good time or perhaps more so allowing the sarcastic statement to remain open as more of a question itself. A party song which beneath the surface, anthemic as it may be, might not be a party song at all.”

Check out the new single below.