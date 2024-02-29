Cage The Elephant have announced their sixth studio album with new single ‘Out Loud’

Cage The Elephant have announced their sixth studio album.

‘Neon Pill’ will be released on 17th May, and is teased by new single ‘Out Loud’ as well as accompanied by a 45-date North American tour.

“To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way,” Matthew Shultz explains. “Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice.

“We’ve always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we’ve even emulated some of them to a certain degree. With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves.

“We weren’t reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing.”

Check out the new single below.