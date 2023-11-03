Caity Baser has announced a new mixtape, and her biggest ever UK tour

Check out her new single 'I Love To Make Bad Boys Cry'.

Caity Baser has announced a new mixtape.

‘Still Learning’ – due 12th March – is preceded by her new single ‘I Love To Make Bad Boys Cry’, and will be accompanied by her biggest ever UK tour.

Caity says: “This mixtape is a window into everything that I’ve experienced in the last year or two: all the fucking nonsense from boys, the amazing times with my best mates, my fans, the mistakes I’ve made and everything else.

“It’s also me trying new things – there’s some new sounds on there, stuff you’ve not heard from me before, but I love it all and it’s honest and real to me and I hope you love it as much as I do!”

Check it out below, and catch Caity live at the following:

MARCH
26 O2 Academy, Leeds
27 Academy, Manchester
28 Rock City, Nottingham
30 O2 Academy, Liverpool

APRIL
1 3Olympia, Dublin
3 O2 Academy, Glasgow
4 O2 City Hall, Newcastle
6 The Great Hall, Cardiff
7 O2 Academy, Birmingham
8 O2 Academy, Bristol
9 O2 Guildhall, Southampton
17 University of East Anglia, Norwich
19 Hammersmith Apollo, London

The mixtape’s full tracklisting reads:

I’m A Problem
The Plot
Showgirl
Pretty Boys
I Love Making Bad Boys Cry
Fuck Every Love Song
2468
X&Y
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Bicker
Grow Up
Oh Well
Choose Me
I’ll Be Here For You

