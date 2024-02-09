Caity Baser has shared her empowering new single ‘I’m A Problem’: “Don’t let anybody get in your way”

It's "the epitome of female rage and cuntiness", she says.

Caity Baser has released a new single, ‘I’m A Problem’.

It’s a cut from her upcoming mixtape ‘Still Learning’ – due 12th March – which has already been preceded by her single ‘I Love To Make Bad Boys Cry’, and will be accompanied by her biggest ever UK tour.

Caity says: “This mixtape is a window into everything that I’ve experienced in the last year or two: all the fucking nonsense from boys, the amazing times with my best mates, my fans, the mistakes I’ve made and everything else.

“It’s also me trying new things – there’s some new sounds on there, stuff you’ve not heard from me before, but I love it all and it’s honest and real to me and I hope you love it as much as I do!”

Of the new single, she adds: “‘I’m A Problem’ is the epitome of female rage and cuntiness! It’s for all the people that are ‘too loud’ or ‘annoying’ – there is nothing wrong with being confident and living life hard! The people that hate on you are just jealous and they wanna be like you COS YOU’RE A PROBLEM! Feel empowered. Feel happy. Feel cunty. And don’t let anybody get in your way. That’s what I do – life is literally a giggle so do what you want; nobody cares – stay problematic.”

Check it out below, and catch Caity live at the following:

MARCH
26 O2 Academy, Leeds
27 Academy, Manchester
28 Rock City, Nottingham
30 O2 Academy, Liverpool

APRIL
1 3Olympia, Dublin
3 O2 Academy, Glasgow
4 O2 City Hall, Newcastle
6 The Great Hall, Cardiff
7 O2 Academy, Birmingham
8 O2 Academy, Bristol
9 O2 Guildhall, Southampton
17 University of East Anglia, Norwich
19 Hammersmith Apollo, London

The mixtape’s full tracklisting reads:

I’m A Problem
The Plot
Showgirl
Pretty Boys
I Love Making Bad Boys Cry
Fuck Every Love Song
2468
X&Y
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Bicker
Grow Up
Oh Well
Choose Me
I’ll Be Here For You

