Caity Baser and Flowerovlove are among the first names for Sound City 2024

Caity Baser and Flowerovlove are among the first names for Sound City.

The Liverpool event has also signed up The Snuts, Antony Szmierek, Brooke Combe, Seb Lowe, Corella, Viji, Lala Hayden, Balancing Act, Cameron Hayes, G!Rlband, Bandit, Keyside, Megan Wyn, M60, Food House, Forgetting The Future, Woo, and The Dream Machine.

Caity comments: “I’ve heard that whenever you play a show in Liverpool, the crowd is nuts – so I’m excited to find out if it’s true! It’s a city that means so much to me with the amount of good music that has come from it, so I literally couldn’t be more excited to headline Sound City Liverpool. Headlining – little old me – who would have thought huh!? Watch out Liverpool I’m coming for ya!! xx”

The festival will take place from 4th-5th May, with a conference held on 3rd May. Visit soundcity.uk.com for more information.

The mixtape’s full tracklisting reads:

I’m A Problem

The Plot

Showgirl

Pretty Boys

I Love Making Bad Boys Cry

Fuck Every Love Song

2468

X&Y

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bicker

Grow Up

Oh Well

Choose Me

I’ll Be Here For You