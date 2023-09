Atlanta mathcore band The Callous Daoboys have released a new single.

‘Pushing The Pink Envelope’ follows on from ‘Waco Jesus’ as the latest track from their recently-announced new EP, ‘God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys’.

The record is set for release on 20th October via MNRK Heavy / Modern Static Records, and also features ‘Designer Shroud Of Turin (Feat. pulses.)’.

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour early next year.