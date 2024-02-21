Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding will perform together at this year’s BRIT Awards

The BRITs have announced a couple more acts for this year’s ceremony.

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding will collaborate on a joint appearance, of which Calvin says: “Can’t wait for a VERY SPECIAL performance with Ellie!”

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 2nd March, at The O2 in London, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. Becky Hill, Chase & Status, Jungle, Rema, Kylie, Dua Lipa and RAYE will also perform.

Other artists nominated for awards include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.