Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s new collaborative single ‘Free’ is out now

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have collaborated once again on a new single titled ‘Free’.

The track, which Harris has been teasing on social media, was previewed by the duo during a live set at Ibiza’s Ushuaïa club, and arrives alongside an official lyric video.

‘Free’ features Goulding’s vocals over house piano, with lyrics in the chorus proclaiming, “I’m free/ When I’m with you I’m free.” In a later verse, she sings, “What do I say now?/ Don’t want to fall in love/ I’m not afraid now/ Eyes closed.”

This latest collaboration follows their previous joint efforts, including last year’s ‘Miracle’. At the time of that release, Harris referred to it as the completion of a “trilogy” of songs with Goulding, following their earlier tracks ‘I Need Your Love’ from 2012 and ‘Outside’ from 2014.