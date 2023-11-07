Camden’s In The Round Festival has confirmed its first wave of acts for 2024

In The Round Festival has confirmed its first wave of acts for 2024.

The Camden event will run from 18th-27th April at the Roundhouse, and includes nights from Lucy Rose, The Songs of Joni Mitchell (feat. Emeli Sandé, Eska and more), Tirzah and loads more.

Roundhouse’s Head of Music, Lucy Wood, states: “This year’s In The Round features extraordinary young talents like Samara Joy alongside singular artists I’ve wanted to work with for years, like Lonnie Holley and Vashti Bunyan, and this year a special show celebrating one of the greatest songwriters of our time, Joni Mitchell. Audiences will have the chance to preview music from Lucy Rose’s new Kwes-produced album, and experience unique performances from innovators like Matana Roberts, Tirzah and Paraorchestra up-close in a beautiful space. Once again musicians from Roundhouse’s Resident Artist programme will perform at every show throughout the festival. I’m really excited for audiences to hear the amazing music being produced by the emerging talent from our programmes.”

The full 2024 line-up so far is as follows:

APRIL

18 The Songs of Joni Mitchell featuring Emeli Sandé, Eska, Kate Stables (This Is The Kit), Lail Arad, Sam Amidon, Vashti Bunyan + more TBA, hosted by Cerys Matthews

19 Tirzah

20 Vashti Bunyan

24 Death Songbook: Paraorchestra with Brett Anderson & Charles Hazlewood + guest TBC

25 Lucy Rose

26 Lonnie Holley and Matana Roberts

27 Samara Joy