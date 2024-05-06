Camila Cabello has announced her new album, ‘C, XOXO’

Camila Cabello has unveiled plans for her fourth solo studio album titled ‘C, XOXO,’ set for release on June 28th.

The announcement follows the release of her single ‘I Luv It’ in March. At the time, Cabello shared her thoughts on the track, explaining, “Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them. Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT.”

THE NEW ALBUM

C,XOXO

THE NEW ALBUM

C,XOXO

IS OUT JUNE 28TH 💅🏼💘 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 6, 2024

Previously, Cabello released her third album ‘Familia’ in April 2022, from which the track ‘Bam Bam’ garnered a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.