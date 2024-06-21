Camila Cabello unveils new single ‘Chanel No. 5’, from her forthcoming album ‘C,XOX’

Camila Cabello has released a new single, ‘Chanel No. 5’ from her upcoming album ‘C,XOXO’, scheduled to drop on June 28th.

‘Chanel No. 5’ showcases a more mature aspect of Cabello’s songwriting prowess, touching on themes of confidence and assertiveness. The single follows earlier releases ‘I LUV IT (featuring Playboi Carti)’ and ‘HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X)’.

You can check out ‘Chanel No. 5’ below.

Camille is set to appear at several festivals this summer, including Rock in Rio Lisbon, Mawazine in Morocco, Tinderbox festival in Denmark, and Glastonbury.

The dates in full read:

JUNE

23 Rock in Rio Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal

25 Mawazine, Rabat, Morocco

28 Tinderbox Festival, Odense, Denmark

29 Glastonbury, Somerset, UK