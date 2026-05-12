Cara Delevingne has announced her upcoming music debut with twin singles ‘I Forgot’ and ‘Out of My Head’
An 11-city tour through the UK, Europe and North America follows shortly afterwards.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
An 11-city tour through the UK, Europe and North America follows shortly afterwards.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Model and actor Cara Delevingne is making her move into music, with two tracks – 'I Forgot' and 'Out of My Head' – arriving together on 29th May.
Artwork for the pair has also been unveiled, following a series of recent teasers shared across her social channels.
A run of live shows will follow shortly after, taking in 11 cities across the UK, Europe and North America. Kicking off in Berlin on 1st June at Silent Green, the tour features back-to-back nights in Barcelona, London, Paris, Los Angeles and Brooklyn, with the North American dates already sold out.
A slot at Primavera Sound Barcelona on Friday 5th June is also part of the itinerary, while further appearances at Primavera Sound editions in Buenos Aires and São Paulo are pencilled in for later in 2026.
The dates in full read:
JUNE
1 Silent Green, Berlin, DE
3 La Nau, Barcelona, ES
5 Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES
7 26 Leake Street, London, UK
8 26 Leake Street, London, UK
10 Main Room, Paris, FR
11 Main Room, Paris, FR
22 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)
23 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)
25 Baby's All Right, Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)
26 Baby's All Right, Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)
NOVEMBER
28 Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, ARG
29 Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, ARG
DECEMBER
5 Primavera Sound, São Paulo, BR
6 Primavera Sound, São Paulo, BR
Three headline shows are confirmed in Glasgow, Manchester and London next February.
Further details on casting and release plans are set to be announced later.
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