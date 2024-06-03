Caribou has released a new single, ‘Broke My Heart’

Caribou is back with new single, ‘Broke My Heart’.

The track follows on from recent drop ‘Honey’, and arrives ahead of a tour that includes three nights at London’s The Roundhouse, as well as shows at Bristol Beacon and Leeds’ O2 Academy.

Speaking of the single, Dan Snaith says: “I always find it hard to believe those ‘it came to me in a dream’ stories about songs arriving fully formed… but this one was pretty close to that, which is not how it usually goes for me. i sat down at a piano one day and the string riff was just there at my fingertips and the vocal melody followed right behind it. i wish they all happened like that.”

Check out the track below, and catch Caribou live at the following:

FEBRUARY 2025

3 Paris, FR @ Zenith Paris – La Villette

4 Esch/Alzette, LX @ Rockhal

6 London @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

7 London @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

8 London @ Roundhouse

9 Leeds @ 02 Academy

10 Bristol @ Bristol Beacon

11 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

14 Berlin, DE @ UFO (Velodrom)