Caribou has released a new single, ‘Broke My Heart’

Caribou is back with new single, ‘Broke My Heart’.
The track follows on from recent drop ‘Honey’, and arrives ahead of a tour that includes three nights at London’s The Roundhouse, as well as shows at Bristol Beacon and Leeds’ O2 Academy.
Speaking of the single, Dan Snaith says: “I always find it hard to believe those ‘it came to me in a dream’ stories about songs arriving fully formed… but this one was pretty close to that, which is not how it usually goes for me. i sat down at a piano one day and the string riff was just there at my fingertips and the vocal melody followed right behind it. i wish they all happened like that.”
Check out the track below, and catch Caribou live at the following:
FEBRUARY 2025
3 Paris, FR @ Zenith Paris – La Villette
4 Esch/Alzette, LX @ Rockhal
6 London @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
7 London @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
8 London @ Roundhouse
9 Leeds @ 02 Academy
10 Bristol @ Bristol Beacon
11 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
14 Berlin, DE @ UFO (Velodrom)