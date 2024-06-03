Caribou has released a new single, ‘Broke My Heart’

Catch him on tour in February 2025.

Caribou is back with new single, ‘Broke My Heart’.

The track follows on from recent drop ‘Honey’, and arrives ahead of a tour that includes three nights at London’s The Roundhouse, as well as shows at Bristol Beacon and Leeds’ O2 Academy.

Speaking of the single, Dan Snaith says: “I always find it hard to believe those ‘it came to me in a dream’ stories about songs arriving fully formed… but this one was pretty close to that, which is not how it usually goes for me. i sat down at a piano one day and the string riff was just there at my fingertips and the vocal melody followed right behind it. i wish they all happened like that.”

Check out the track below, and catch Caribou live at the following:

FEBRUARY 2025
3 Paris, FR @ Zenith Paris – La Villette
4 Esch/Alzette, LX @ Rockhal
6 London @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
7 London @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
8 London @ Roundhouse
9 Leeds @ 02 Academy
10 Bristol @ Bristol Beacon
11 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
14 Berlin, DE @ UFO (Velodrom)

