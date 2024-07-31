Caribou has released ‘Volume’, a new single inspired by 80s hit ‘Pump Up The Volume’

Caribou, the electronic music project of Dan Snaith, has unveiled a new single titled ‘Volume’.

The track follows recent releases ‘Honey’ and ‘Broke My Heart’, and draws inspiration from M|A|R|R|S’ iconic UK dance hit ‘Pump Up The Volume’.

Snaith reflects on the influence, saying, “‘Pump up the Volume’ was the first time in my life I heard electronic music – sitting in front of the family stereo system listening to the top 40 countdown on the radio when i was a kid. It completely blew my mind – it sounded like something from another world. it’s stuck with me ever since – i always wanted to rework it in some way. i didn’t consciously think about it when i started working on my track but i think there’s something really nice about having gone right back to the very beginning in making this.”

Check it out below.

In addition to ‘Volume’, Snaith has also recently released remixes of ‘Broke My Heart’, including a club version by Champion featured in Charli xcx’s Ibiza Boiler Room set, and a remix by Harry Hayes that originated as a fan edit on Instagram.