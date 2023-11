Caroline Polachek and Pulp will both play this year’s Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival.

The Hong Kong event has unveiled its full line-up, which also features Joji, De La Soul, Idles, Alex G, Yard Act, Squid, Tom Grennan, d4vd and more.

Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival will take place from 1st-3rd December at Central Harbour Front, Hong Kong. Find out more at Clockenflap.com.