Caroline Polachek has released a new single, ‘Dang’.

The track was produced by Polachek and Cecile Believe (SOPHIE, Shygirl, Dorian Electra, etc.), with additional production by Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Pinkpantheress, Yeule, etc.), and it marks her first new music since the release of her album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ earlier this year.

A press release explains: “Caroline debuted a special live performance of “Dang” for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, wherein she presented a Ted Talk from a fever dream–an appropriately bewildering powerpoint presentation for such a forward-thinking song.”

Check it out below.

