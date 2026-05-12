After more than a decade as an unreleased favourite at their gigs, Caroline Rose has committed 'Yip Yip Yow' to record, sharing the track through their newly launched independent imprint SUCK Records.



John Congleton handled production duties on the song, which arrives as Rose enters a fully independent phase of their career through SUCK Records. Their catalogue so far spans four studio albums - 'I Will Not Be Afraid', 'LONER', 'Superstar' and 'The Art of Forgetting' - alongside 2023's 'year of the slug', a lo-fi project recorded on an iPhone and put out exclusively via Bandcamp.



"I like to imagine this song being performed by four teenagers in a garage who are equally obsessed with The Gun Club and Britney Spears," Rose says of the single.



Speaking about why it has taken so long to release, they explain: "I wrote 'Yip Yip Yow' 10 years ago about feeling like I was born in the wrong time, in the wrong place and probably in the wrong body. 10 years later the only thing that's different is I finally have a recording of it I like. I think what's taken me so long to put it out is a fear of how simple and nonsensical it is, but now that's a lot of what I listen to. I love to hear all the freaks making two minute songs about rejecting cultures they never really fit into and building their own little worlds instead."