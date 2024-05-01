CARSICK have shared a new single ‘Gig Tax’, critiquing the grubby side of the live music industry

CARSICK have unveiled their latest single ‘Gig Tax’, taking a critical look at the darker sides of the music industry.

Discussing the inspiration behind ‘Gig Tax’, CARSICK shared, “’Gig Tax’ is our heartfelt tribute to the trials and tribulations of being a young(ish) band on the great British touring circuit. There’s nothing we love more than playing shows and the UK is absolutely blessed to have such a vibrant independent music scene, full of incredible bands, promoters, venue staff and punters who live and breathe music. We’re lucky enough to have experienced it all first hand—but we’ve also very familiar with the other side of that coin: dodgy geezers down the local who want to pay musicians in “exposure”; bands in a tiny green room acting like they’re Oasis; hecklers and haters either in a live crowd or on the other side of a screen. This one goes out to those lot, and to everyone dealing with them on a regular basis.”

CARSICK are set to perform across the UK and Europe with headline shows and festival appearances scheduled for the summer of 2024, including prominent spots at 2000 Trees, TRUCK, and A Stone’s Throw festivals.

The live dates in full read:

MAY

17 Venue, Palestine Medical Aid Fundraiser, East Street Tap, Brighton, UK

17 Venue, Rock N Roll Circus, The Font, Brighton, UK

24 Venue, The Tree House, Frome, UK (HEADLINE SHOW)

25 Venue, A Stone’s Throw Festival, Newcastle, UK

JUNE

21 Venue, Cavern, Exeter, UK (HEADLINE SHOW)

22 Venue, The Railway Inn, Winchester, UK (HEADLINE SHOW)

JULY

8 Venue, Komedia, Bath, UK (HEADLINE SHOW)

10 Venue, 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK

20 Venue, Health Bells Festival, Hamburg, Germany

26 Venue, Truck Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

28 Venue, Trebur Open Air, Trebur, Germany

AUGUST

30 Venue, Bruis Festival, Maastricht, Netherlands