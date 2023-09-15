Casey confront apathy with their third album teaser single, ‘Puncture Wounds To Heaven’

The new single is the first glimpse of the band's third album.
Photo Credit: Martyna Bannister

Casey have released a new single, ‘Puncture Wounds To Heaven’.

The track arrives ahead of the Welsh post-hardcore band’s upcoming US tour, which kicks off on 19th September in Worcester, MA.

Vocalist Tom Weaver comments: “‘Puncture Wounds to Heaven’ centres around the themes of apathy and the guilt that can arise as a result. The “coming up for air” sensation as you briefly snap out of a depressive episode, and survey how life has progressed around you. This is a core theme that carries throughout the new record, and musically the dichotomy between the smooth verses and the chaotic middle 8 really demonstrated that in a visceral way for us.”

The new single is the first glimpse of the band’s third album, of which Tom adds is “vocally (and musically) the most ambitious we’ve ever been, but still feels quintessentially Casey.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Zara Larsson has teamed up with David Guetta for her latest single, 'On My Love'
Music News
Jessica Winter, Kid Kapichi, Pixey and more complete the line up to Live at Leeds In the City 2023
Music News
NOBRO have announced their debut album, celebrating "girl power and rock'n'roll' with new single 'Where My Girls At'
READ MORE