Casey confront apathy with their third album teaser single, ‘Puncture Wounds To Heaven’

Casey have released a new single, ‘Puncture Wounds To Heaven’.

The track arrives ahead of the Welsh post-hardcore band’s upcoming US tour, which kicks off on 19th September in Worcester, MA.

Vocalist Tom Weaver comments: “‘Puncture Wounds to Heaven’ centres around the themes of apathy and the guilt that can arise as a result. The “coming up for air” sensation as you briefly snap out of a depressive episode, and survey how life has progressed around you. This is a core theme that carries throughout the new record, and musically the dichotomy between the smooth verses and the chaotic middle 8 really demonstrated that in a visceral way for us.”

The new single is the first glimpse of the band’s third album, of which Tom adds is “vocally (and musically) the most ambitious we’ve ever been, but still feels quintessentially Casey.”

Check it out below.