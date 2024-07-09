Casino Hearts have announced their debut EP ‘Lose Your Halo’ with new single ‘In & Out of Time’

The self-produced four-track EP is out this August.

Los Angeles-based trio Casino Hearts have announced their debut EP ‘Lose Your Halo’, set for release on 2 August. The band have also shared the EP’s lead single ‘In & Out of Time’, along with its accompanying home video-style visuals.

Discussing the lead single, vocalist Forest Holter shared: “”In & Out of Time’ is about wanting to save someone to the point where you lose yourself; and the process of releasing that relationship as well as the guilt that inevitably follows. ie a girl with a christ complex falls for a boy who can’t see or appreciate the love that surrounds him.”

Regarding the music video, Nick Minor (guitar, bass) explained: “We wanted it to feel fan or home made, something you’d discover on a deep dive into YouTube. We wanted to show Casino Hearts in a way that obfuscated past & present. Layering footage in the foreground and background provided additional dimension for the new and found footage to interact in a nonlinear way.”

Casino Hearts’ journey began in Reno in 2013, where Minor and Jacob Rubeck (guitar, drum production) formed the band and became fixtures in the local music scene. After a period of hiatus following Jacob’s move to Los Angeles, the band reunited in 2021 when Nick also relocated. They then recruited Forest, whose addition brought a pop and electronic sensibility to the band’s indie rock foundation.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Charly Bliss shave shared a new single, 'Waiting For You'
Music News
Christian Lee Hutson announces new album 'Paradise Pop. 10' and shares single 'After Hours'
Music News
Floating Points announces new album 'Cascade', and shares lead single 'Key103'
READ MORE